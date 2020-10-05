Person at the center of a police shooting in Vermillion County released from the hospital and sent t

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago

Person at the center of a police shooting in Vermillion County released from the hospital and sent to jail

And "the business" both had minor damage.

The person at the center "of a high speed chase" and "police shooting" is now in jail.

"oh-maree ro-bee" was recently released from the hospital into police custody and taken to jail.

It ties back to an incident "in vermillion county" last month.

"police say"..

"several officers" fired at "ro-bee" wh he waved a hand-gun after "the chase".

"the officers involved" remain "on administrative leave"