Impact Of Senator Pat Toomey's Retirement From Politics

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:05s
Sen.

Pat Toomey's decision to retire from politics opens the floodgates for candidates in 2022.

KDKA's Jon Delano has more.


