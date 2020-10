DWYM: Groupon selling land on Mars

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:05s - Published 1 day ago

You can now buy a piece of – another planet!

Looking for a holiday gift to take someone’s mind off all the problems on Earth this year?

LOOKING FOR A HOLIDAY GIFT TO TAKE SOMEONE'S MIND OFF ALL THE PROBLEMS ON EARTH THIS YEAR?

YOUCAN NOW BUY A PIECE OF...ANOTHER PLANET!!CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE TELLS US IF THIS ISREAL OR ANOTHER SCAM, SO YOUDON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.WITH THE PANDEMICSPREADING ACROSS THE GLOBE ---AND NO MAJOR COUNTRY UNTOUCHED-- WOULDN'T IT BE GREAT IF YOUCOULD BUY A PLACE ON ANOTHERPLANET?

WELLIT NOW APPEARS YOUCAN!

MEL WINTER WASLOOKING FOR DEALS ON GROUPONTHE OTHER DAY...WHEN SHE CAME UPONTHIS:"It was buy an acre fromMars, and I thought how wouldthat work?" IT WAS HALFPRICE DEAL ON ONE ACRE OF LANDON MARS...THE PLANET, NOT THECANDY BAR.

NO, ITWON'T COST YOU A MILLIONDOLLARS...JUST 15 DOLLARS, ANDMELODY WOULD EVEN GET ANOWNERSHIPDEED!"At first I thought,would my acre appreciate ifthey land on Mars.

Would theyput a building on my land?

Andthen I thought wait a minute,who ownsMars?NOW IF THIS SOUNDS VAGUELYFAMILY, IT MIGHT BE BECAUSEYOU REMEMBER RADIO COMMERCIALSFROM A FEW YEARS BACK .....SAYING YOU COULD BUYA STAR IN THE HEAVENS, ANDHAVE THAT STAR NAMED AFTER YOUOR A FAMILYMEMBER.ASTRONOMER DEANREGAS -- OF THE CINCINNATIOBSERVATORY --TOLD ME AT THETIME THE INTERNATIONALASTRONOMICAL UNION IS THE ONLYGROUP THAT CAN NAME ANYTHINGIN OUTER SPACE.

THISDOESN'T MEET THEIRREQUIREMENTS.

BUTWITH A PANDEMIC, PROTESTS, ANDANGER ACROSS THE GLOBE THESEDAYS... HE THINKS MARS MIGHTNOT BE SOBAD."Going to Mars is one ofthose things that could dothat...you bring peopletogether and say this issomething that humans havebeen striving to do, and wecan do it." AS FORWHETHER THIS OFFER ISREAL.....THE FINE PRINT SAYSIT IT ALL: IT IS ANOVELTY GIFT "FORENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY."SO IT'S NOT ASCAM: YOU'LL GET A CERTIFICATEWITH YOUR NAME ON IT.BUT FORGET ABOUT FLYING TOMARS TO FIND A NEW HOME.AS ALWAYS DONT WASTEYOUR MONEY.

JOHN MATARESEWCPO 9 NEWS.