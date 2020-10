'Southampton return great for Walcott' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Southampton return great for Walcott' Harry Redknapp believes a return to Southampton is 'a great move' for Theo Walcott as the former England international is close to completing a loan deal to St. Mary's. 0

