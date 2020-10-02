Global  
 

COVID Outbreak At The White House

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:11s
COVID Outbreak At The White House

COVID Outbreak At The White House

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the president is scheduled to return to the White House after being hospitalized with the virus.


Former White House Advisor Kevin Hassett Sees Cable News ‘Glee’ in Reporting Trump Case: ‘Morality Play Upsets Me’

Former White House advisor Kevin Hassett criticized the media for taking "glee" in the news that...
Mediaite - Published

White House deputy press secretary on COVID outbreak: 'We are all vigilant'

The Trump administration is being “vigilant” against the threat of  COVID-19 , White House...
FOXNews.com - Published

You can now pre-order a $100 'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coin at White House Gift Shop

The $100 "Trump defeats COVID" coins are for sale on the website of The White House Gift Shop, which...
USATODAY.com - Published


AJCInvestigate

AJC Investigations RT @LizSzabo: Two housekeepers test positive for COVID-19 as White House outbreak widens: report https://t.co/Htsrx3GvyM 3 seconds ago

naja1138

Ruby and Lorelai’s Dad RT @NPR: "The COVID-19 outbreak at the White House is an unfortunate demonstration that routine testing is not a substitute for wearing mas… 9 seconds ago

john_chu

John Chu RT @NPR: The coronavirus spreading inside the White House is a stark reminder of the danger of relying only on testing to prevent outbreaks… 15 seconds ago

beingfrancake

Francesca I see the White House has learned nothing from their mass covid outbreak https://t.co/A9eNZUJWHp 28 seconds ago

SawyerJerry

Not My Prez 🆘🏳️‍🌈 RT @thedailybeast: When asked about new coronavirus safety precautions at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate amid a COVID-19 outbreak in… 44 seconds ago


White House's COVID-19 Outbreak: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 5 [Video]

White House's COVID-19 Outbreak: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 5

Jimmy Butler and the Heat extend the NBA Finals, the White House is dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak and the NFL's protocols are being tested as well. These are the stories shaping sports and business..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 05:06Published
Coronavirus Update: A Look at the Outbreak in the White House [Video]

Coronavirus Update: A Look at the Outbreak in the White House

Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:26Published
President Trump Says He Will Return To White House Monday, Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

President Trump Says He Will Return To White House Monday, Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

The news comes as a coronavirus outbreak within the White House grows. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published