COVID Outbreak At The White House
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the president is scheduled to return to the White House after being hospitalized with the virus.
AJC Investigations RT @LizSzabo: Two housekeepers test positive for COVID-19 as White House outbreak widens: report https://t.co/Htsrx3GvyM 3 seconds ago
Ruby and Lorelai’s Dad RT @NPR: "The COVID-19 outbreak at the White House is an unfortunate demonstration that routine testing is not a substitute for wearing mas… 9 seconds ago
John Chu RT @NPR: The coronavirus spreading inside the White House is a stark reminder of the danger of relying only on testing to prevent outbreaks… 15 seconds ago
Francesca I see the White House has learned nothing from their mass covid outbreak https://t.co/A9eNZUJWHp 28 seconds ago
Not My Prez 🆘🏳️🌈 RT @thedailybeast: When asked about new coronavirus safety precautions at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate amid a COVID-19 outbreak in… 44 seconds ago
White House's COVID-19 Outbreak: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 5Jimmy Butler and the Heat extend the NBA Finals, the White House is dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak and the NFL's protocols are being tested as well. These are the stories shaping sports and business..
Coronavirus Update: A Look at the Outbreak in the White HouseHere's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump Says He Will Return To White House Monday, Days After COVID-19 DiagnosisThe news comes as a coronavirus outbreak within the White House grows. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.