Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If You're Lucky Enough To Be Able To Save Money, Now's The Time To Do It

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
If You're Lucky Enough To Be Able To Save Money, Now's The Time To Do It

If You're Lucky Enough To Be Able To Save Money, Now's The Time To Do It

If you've managed to avoid the economic carnage that is America today, Business Insider reports that now is a great time to save.

However, financial experts underscore that it's completely fine to put your savings plan to one side if you've been let go or have lost your business.

If you can save, examine your budget closely.

Can you cut a bit deeper?

Renegotiate phone and TV service rates, and shop around for cheaper insurance.

While saving 10% of take-home pay is best in normal times, these are clearly not normal times.

Now, shoot for 20%.

Build an emergency fund first, then automate.

Make extra money through side hustles, and see if your employer has a matching program.

Good luck!


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Steve Solomon's Olympic heartache: 'Confidence and excitement gave way to distress' – video [Video]

Steve Solomon's Olympic heartache: 'Confidence and excitement gave way to distress' – video

Steve Solomon, Australia's athletics team captain, was in good shape earlier this year and looking forward to competing at the Tokyo Games. He had, as is so crucial in Olympic sports, timed his run to..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:44Published
We Will Overcome Ad Identity Challenges: Oracle’s Langel [Video]

We Will Overcome Ad Identity Challenges: Oracle’s Langel

In the ad industry, as in society at large, fissures are everywhere. Deprecation of third-party cookies, Apple's decision to up-end its IDFA mobile targeting system, the COVID-19 pandemic and civil..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:58Published
Famous train line that runs through a Thai market free of crowds [Video]

Famous train line that runs through a Thai market free of crowds

Footage shows Thailand's famous railway market today without the usual crowds of tourists. The Maeklong Railway Market - which has fresh food stalls lining the tracks - is normally packed every day..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:23Published