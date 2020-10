Walcott exclusive: Southampton felt right Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Walcott exclusive: Southampton felt right Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Theo Walcott says a return to Southampton 'felt right' after he completed a deadline day move back to St. Mary's. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources EXCLUSIVE: London duo make Theo Walcott contact; Southampton also in the mix The winger has fallen down Ancelotti's pecking order and been told he is free to leave before...

Team Talk - Published 3 days ago





Tweets about this