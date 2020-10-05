Blood of Zeus Season 1 Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:53s - Published Blood of Zeus Season 1 Blood of Zeus Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind's best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past. Premieres October 27, 2020 only on Netflix. Creators: Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Writers: Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Stars: Claudia Christian, Jason O'Mara, Derek Phillips 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this mayowa• #endsars Btw blood of Zeus was mid .. had some good points but had some forced narratives just to push the story .. I’d watc… https://t.co/GyfDfgAjHK 5 minutes ago sappho’s whore aka lex amor BLOOD OF ZEUS SPOILERS - - - - - - - LMFAO NOT ME WANTING TO CRY WHEN ZEUS & SERAPHIM DIED🤡 netflix kinda ate with… https://t.co/E77Gkp8UFt 7 minutes ago Circle of Confusion BLOOD OF ZEUS is NOW STREAMING on @Netflix! Created by clients Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, the anime series foll… https://t.co/BVMsYfrBgf 14 minutes ago 😇lhezbjtdg✌😜 RT @AdrianXpression: Anyway I need a season 2 of Blood of Zeus 14 minutes ago Bruised Wayne. Blood of Zeus season 1 🎬🎬 17 minutes ago cà phê sữa daddy Just finished season 1 of Blood of Zeus. I give it a 7.5/10. Same animations as Castlevania, but a lot of the anima… https://t.co/1y9L21Swt4 20 minutes ago Luiii Ima need a second season of Blood of Zeus asap please @netflix 27 minutes ago T First season of "Blood of Zeus" is on Netflix with only 8 episodes? Man 45 minutes ago

