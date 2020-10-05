Blood of Zeus Season 1
Blood of Zeus Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind's best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past.
Premieres October 27, 2020 only on Netflix.
Creators: Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Writers: Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Stars: Claudia Christian, Jason O'Mara, Derek Phillips