You Decide: What To Bring If Voting In-Person

JB Van Hollen discusses absentee voting in Wisconsin and increased safety measures for in-person votingFormer Wisconsin Attorney General JB Van Hollen, now co-chair of Vote Safe Wisconsin, discusses absentee voting and if they want to vote in person, that is a very safe and secure option as well.
Long lines for Chicago's early votingLong lines resulted from voters queueing up early before the opening of voting booths on Thursday for the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago. The Loop Super Site opened at 8:30 am.