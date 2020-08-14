Rising Covid-19 case numbers in Minnesota

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 30 seconds ago

We are in the fifth consecutive day of newly confirmed cases surpassing one?

"*thousand in minnesota.

Te olmsted county public health department says as covid?

"*19 cases surge across the state we're also seeing a "fairly rapid" increase in local cases.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins live with more, jessica?

Amy?

"* i'm here at the graham park testing site..

Where the health department says we've been seeing an increase in testing in olmsted county.

Now?

"* with that increase in testing comes an increase in positive cases.

Director graham briggs says we've gone from about a 2 and half percent positive rate to more than five percent... that's more than double..

Briggs says that number does set off warning bells but is not as bad as the rates in surrounding states, some seeing positive numbers in the 15 to 20?

"* getting over five percent is something that sets off a warning light for us but that doesn't mean we're in the middle of an outbreak but when you start getting north of 10 and 15 and 20 percent that's really indicative that there's a lot more people with covid than you're testing.

State officials are also urging anyone that attended president trump's minnesota events last week to get tested after the president's covid?

"*19 diagnosis.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica minnesota reported nearly 2,500 more confirmed covid?

"*19 cases and 21 more deaths.