Fire Prevention Week in Rochester

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 30 seconds ago

This year's fire prevention week theme is "Serve up fire safety in the kitchen."

The pandemic is continuing to impact annual events - including fire prevention week.

Fire prevention-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:courtesy: rfd facebook fire prevention week rochester, mn this year's theme is "serve up fire safety in the kitchen."

The rochester fire department posted this video to its facebook page today.

The demonstration shows the dangers of pouring water onto a grease fire.

Lowerthird2line:fire prevention week rochester, mn r-f-d captain brett knapp says since the fire department had to cancel fire station open houses due to the coronavirus, getting the word out about kitchen fire safety via social media is important.xxx fire prevention-1 lowerthird2line:capt.

Brett knapp rochester fire department people are at home more this year and so we're just asking people to really be extra cautious about being safe in the kitchen while you're cooking.

We've also got the holidays coming up so people will be doing a lot of cooking at that time of year too.

So we're doing the best we can with the situation we have this year to try and get that word out.

Firefighters are also unable to visit elementary classrooms this year.

They're sending digital content to the public schools instead.

/ lowerthird2line