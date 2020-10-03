Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:51s
Scare Me movie clip - Werewolf Story - A Shudder Original Fanny (THE BOYS' Aya Cash) is getting into Fred's (CollegeHumor's Josh Ruben) werewolf tale as it starts to get a little hairy.

During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories.The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin.

The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller.

Starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben, Chris Redd and Rebecca Drysdale.

Written and directed by Josh Ruben.

SCARE ME, A Shudder Original.


