Scare Me movie clip - Werewolf Story
Scare Me movie clip - Werewolf Story
Scare Me movie clip - Werewolf Story - A Shudder Original Fanny (THE BOYS' Aya Cash) is getting into Fred's (CollegeHumor's Josh Ruben) werewolf tale as it starts to get a little hairy.
During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories.The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin.
The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller.
Starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben, Chris Redd and Rebecca Drysdale.
Written and directed by Josh Ruben.
SCARE ME, A Shudder Original.