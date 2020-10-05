Parks and Rec Theft

Global  
 

Baseball burglary hurts Mason City players

When mason city parks and recreation staff arrived atthe l complex on saturday ?

"* they found thieves had raided the concessions and swiped equipment.

The crime is under investigation tonight.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city with the details.

Alex?xxx george ?

"* the mason city parks and recreation department is out 13 thousand dollars after a break?

"*in over the weekend.

The break?

"*in happened between friday night and saturday morning at the norris youth softball complex.

When staffers arrived here for games on saturday ?

"* they foud not only drinks and snacks missing ?

"* but also remote controls for the scoreboards ?*- charging stations ?

"* and a nacho cheese machine ?

"* all gone ?

"* as well as damage to the concession stand window and the pull down locking mechanism.

Superintenden t brian pauly is "when you steal from the youth complex, you're stealing from the kids in mason city.

We're not here to make money, we're hear to provide services for the kids.

Anything we make goes back into our programs and keeps the costs as low as possible for the community."

The incident is still being investigated.

If you have any information ?

"* you are asked o contact mason city police.

Thank you alex.

No cash was stolen during the crime.




