V for Vendetta Movie (2005) - Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea

V for Vendetta Movie trailer (2005) - Plot synopsis: In a future British tyranny, a shadowy freedom fighter, known only by the alias of "V", plots to overthrow it with the help of a young woman.

Director: James McTeigue Writers: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski, David Lloyd Stars: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry, John Hurt Set in an alternative future where a Nordic supremacist and neo-fascist totalitarian regime has subjugated the United Kingdom, the film centers on V (portrayed by Hugo Weaving), an anarchist and masked freedom fighter who attempts to ignite a revolution through elaborate terrorist acts, while Natalie Portman plays Evey, a young, working-class woman caught up in V's mission and Stephen Rea portrays a detective leading a desperate quest to stop V.