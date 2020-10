Comic Relief goes plastic free with 2021 Red Nose PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:43s - Published Comic Relief goes plastic free with 2021 Red Nose New 100% plastic-free red nose has been launched alongside a campaign lookingat the history Comic Relief. The nose is plant based, made from bagasse, a by-product of sugar cane. The 2020 nose be available to buy from January 2021 andfeatures 10 different characters found in the great outdoors 0

