Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'

Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back "rule of six" measures aimed at curbingthe spread of coronavirus ahead of a Commons vote.

The Prime Minister'sofficial spokesman said the ban on more than six people mixing was a "sensibleand helpful" measure.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market [Video]

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy. He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch [Video]

PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system. Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September and 2 October had managed to go unreported, he explained, "some of the data had got truncated, and it was lost". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson defends UK strategy as infections soar

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday despite weeks of rising infections, but warned that the country..
New Zealand Herald

Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro both..
CBS News

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Buzz of YSRC joining NDA as Jagan set to meet Modi

 BJP, sources said, wants YSRC to join the NDA as the exits of Shiv Sena earlier this year and the Shiromani Akali Dal last month have brought down the NDA's..
IndiaTimes
Matt Hancock: Data issue with coronavirus cases 'should never have happened' [Video]

Matt Hancock: Data issue with coronavirus cases 'should never have happened'

Data issues that stopped almost 16,000 coronavirus cases being recorded inEngland - delaying contact tracing efforts - should “never have happened”, theHealth Secretary has said. Matt Hancock told MPs that a technical problem overthe weekend occurred with the system “that brings together” data from NHS testsites and tests processed by commercial firms.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Phillipson: Covid test system shows government incompetence [Video]

Phillipson: Covid test system shows government incompetence

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, says the government's handling of the Covid test and trace system has been "characterised by incompetence". She called on Health Secretary Matt Hancock to address MPs about the recent blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Prime minister Prime minister most senior minister of cabinet in the executive branch of government in a parliamentary system

Watch: PM Modi asks medical team to help woman officer who fell unwell at his rally [Video]

Watch: PM Modi asks medical team to help woman officer who fell unwell at his rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his medical team to assist a woman security personnel who fell unwell while on duty at a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali. PM said, "Please take her from there and make her sit. Ask our medical team to help her."Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali district in state of Himachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attend the public rally at Solang Nala, Manali. The PM attended the rally after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion [Video]

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
World is a better place today: PM Modi on United Nations'75th anniversary [Video]

World is a better place today: PM Modi on United Nations'75th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 75th anniversary of the United Nations via video conferencing. In the event, PM said, "75 years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time in human history, an institution was created for entire world. As a founding signatory of UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees all creation as a family." "Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who've advanced the cause of peace and development under UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Railway projects in Bihar will strengthen eastern India's rail connectivity: PM Modi [Video]

Railway projects in Bihar will strengthen eastern India's rail connectivity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on September 18. PM said, "These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone." PM Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and inaugurates new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK: Boris Johnson apologises for confusion over COVID-19 curbs [Video]

UK: Boris Johnson apologises for confusion over COVID-19 curbs

Facing anger over mixed messages and rising infections, the UK prime minister tries to get his coronavirus strategy back on track.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published
Indoor sport banned under 'rule of six' [Video]

Indoor sport banned under 'rule of six'

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains indoor team sport will not be allowed after being removed as an exemption from the 'rule of six'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published
Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months [Video]

Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published