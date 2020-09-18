Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'

Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy. He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system.
Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September and 2 October had managed to go unreported, he explained, "some of the data had got truncated, and it was lost".
Data issues that stopped almost 16,000 coronavirus cases being recorded inEngland - delaying contact tracing efforts - should “never have happened”, theHealth Secretary has said. Matt Hancock told MPs that a technical problem overthe weekend occurred with the system “that brings together” data from NHS testsites and tests processed by commercial firms.
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, says the government's handling of the Covid test and trace system has been "characterised by incompetence".
She called on Health Secretary Matt Hancock to address MPs about the recent blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his medical team to assist a woman security personnel who fell unwell while on duty at a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali. PM said, "Please take her from there and make her sit. Ask our medical team to help her."Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali district in state of Himachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attend the public rally at Solang Nala, Manali. The PM attended the rally after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel.
Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 75th anniversary of the United Nations via video conferencing. In the event, PM said, "75 years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time in human history, an institution was created for entire world. As a founding signatory of UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees all creation as a family." "Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who've advanced the cause of peace and development under UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on September 18. PM said, "These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone." PM Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and inaugurates new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar.