|
Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up
Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move
The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings
Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Transfer deadline day latest at Aston Villa - Here's a rundown of what's likely to happen - both in...
Sutton Coldfield Observer - Published
Also reported by •The Sentinel Stoke •Football.london •Derby Telegraph •BBC News •Lichfield Mercury •SoccerNews.com •Daily Star •Shoot
|
Arsenal are expected to make NO MORE signings on deadline day after giving up on deals for top...
talkSPORT - Published
|
Manchester United look set to sign Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day having triggered the...
talkSPORT - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
The story of Deadline Day
A look back at all the drama throughout transfer Deadline Day.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:29Published
|
Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move
A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
|
'Cavani buy like last day Xmas shopping'
South American football expert says striker Edinson Cavani is a world class player but his transfer to Manchester United on Deadline Day is like shopping on 'the last day before Christmas to see..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48Published