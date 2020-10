New Trade Mart opens

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:41s - Published 1 week ago

STATE FAIRGROUNDS NOW THAT THESTATE OF THE ARTTRADE MART IS COMPLETE.

THEVENUE REPLACES THE OLD TRADEMART, WHICH WAS BUILT IN 1975.SOTCOMMISSIONER ANDY GIPSON- RED9305 @2:46-2:57"WHAT I'M ENVISIONING ISCONCERTS AT THE SAME TIME WEHOLD TRADE CONVENTIONS HERE.PEOPLE CAN GO BACK AND FORTH.THEY CANSTOP AT ONE OF OUR 3 CAFES ANDHAVESOMETHING GOOD TO EAT." SOTMARY MARGARET HYER- MISSMISSISSIPPI- RED9349 @ 1:07-1:20"IT'S BEEN WONDERFUL JUST TO SEETHE BEGINNING OF THE PROJECT ANDTO WATCH IT SLOWLY COME UP ANDNOW TO BE HERE IN THISBEAUTIFUL BUILDING, THE FINISHEDPRODUCT.

I'LLBE AT THE STATE FAIR IN A FEWWEEKS AND GET TOSEE PEOPLE INSIDE OF IT AND SEEIT BEING USED." STATELEGISLATORS AUTHORIZED $30MILLIONTO BUILD THE NEW TRADE MART ANDTO MAKEIMPROVEMENTS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS.IT'S CONNECTED TO COLISEUM...WHICH ISNEWLY RENOVATED.SOTCOMMISSIONER ANDY GIPSON- RED9305 @2:10-2:15"ALL NEW SEATING, ALL NEWFLOORS, NEW STAIRS, GLOW IN THEDARK STAIRS." CONSTRUCTION ONTHE TRADE MART BEGAN INMARCH 2018.SENATOR CINDY HYDE- SMITH WHOWAS THE AG COMMISSIONER AT THETIME... BROKE GROUNDON THE BUILDING.HER DAUGHTER SPOKE ON HER BEHALFAT THERIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY.

SOTANNA-MICHAEL SMITH- SENATORCINDY HYDE- SMITH'S DAUGHTER-RED 9354 @ :20-:29 "DUE TO THEVACANCY ON THE SUPREME COURT SHEWAS REQUIRED TO BE IN WASHINGTONDC TODAY BUT SHE WAS SO LOOKINGFORWARD TOTODAY.

THIS IS A DAY SHEENVISIONED YEARS AGO." THEGOVERNOR WAS ONE OF SEVERALSTATELEADERS CELEBRATING THE GRANDOPENING.THE NEW TRADE MART IS EXPECTEDTO HAVE AHUGE ECONOMIC IMPACT AND ATTRACTLARGEEVENTS.SOTCOMMISSIONER ANDY GIPSON- RED9305 @3:46-3:57"EVERY YEAR OVER 300,000 PEOPLEPASS THROUGH THIS TRADE MART ANDI'M TALKING ABOUT THE OLD TRADEMART.

I FIGURE IT'LL BETWICE THAT MANY AS WE OPEN THISNEW TRADEMART."IN JACKSON SHALEEKA POWELL 16WAPT NEWS.

THE AG COMMISSIONER ANDY GIPSONSAYS THE OLD TRADE MART WILL BEDEMOLISHED AND USED