Wauwatosa commitee to discuss policing

Of note, the committee considers police body cameras and the process for filing complaints.

IN WAUWATOSA -- A CITY COUNCILCOMMITTEE IS MEETING TONIGHTTO DISCUSS SEVERAL ISSUESSURROUNDING POLICING IN THECITY.

TOM DURIAN IS LIVE ATCITY HALL WITH ATHERE ARE TWO MAIN ISSUES ONTONIGHT'S AGENDA THAT DEALDIRECTLY WITH POLICING AND THEPUBLIC.THE GOVERNMENT AFFAIRSCOMMITTEE WILL DISCUSS THECITY'S POLICE BODY CAMERAPROGRAM.

CURRENTLY THEDEPARTMENT HAS DASH CAMS BUTNOT BODY CAMERAS FOR MOSTOFFICERS.

THE PROPOSED PROGRAMWOULD COST JUST OVER A HALF AMILLION DOLLARS AND WASRECOMMENDED UNANIMOUSLY BY THEFINANCIAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE.TONIGHT WILL MOSTLY BE ABOUTTHE PROCEDURES SURROUNDINGTHOSE CAMERAS THEN IF ITPASSES OUT OF COMMITTEE ASEXPECTEDA FINAL VOTE COULDHAPPEN TOMORROW AT THE COUNCILMEETING.THEY WILL ALSO DISCUSS THECITY'S CITIZEN COMPLAINTPOLICIES AT TONIGHT'S MEETING.WE'LL BE MONITORING AND HAVETHE LATEST FOR YOU TONIGHT ONTMJ4 NEWS AT 10.

REPORTINGLIVE TOM DURIAN TMJ4 NEWS.