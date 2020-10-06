Free dental work for veterans, active military, spouses and kids under 18

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Kremer Dental Care in Chico is participating in Freedom Day USA by offering dentistry to veterans, active military, spouses and kids under 18, on October 9th, 2020.

This friday kremer dental care in chico, is offering free dentistry to military veterans... their spouses... and their children under eighteen.

This is the fifth year they are holding the event... here is video from last year.

Because of covid-19 the event will look different than years prior.

Participants will be asked to wear a mask..

They will be screened..

And there will be social distancing.

However, veterans are still invited to wear their colors and share their stories in the service.

They can get any work done that can be done in a day.

<"well i think that the veterans and active military are an under privleged class of people when it comes to dental care so this is an opprtunity for us to help out."

> in 2019 kremer dental care provided sixty- two thousand dollars of free dentistry to over 60 veterans and their families.

If veterans want to be seen they mus* call in advance to reserve a spot.

Space is limited... and veterans are asked to bring their military identification or proof of service.

