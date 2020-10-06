Why America Is Seeing Trump Through HIPAA-Colored Glasses

Although Americans are understandably very concerned about the health of US President Donald Trump, the public has no right to know.

That's because his physicians are bound by HIPAA privacy laws, which allow them to only disclose to the public what the patient has permitted them to share.

According to Business Insider, President Trump's doctor has declined to answer several major questions about the president's COVID-19 case.

Dr.