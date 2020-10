Azerbaijan and Armenia Conflict Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:58s - Published 3 weeks ago Azerbaijan and Armenia Conflict 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ROLAND BERES...THE CONFLICTBETWEENAZERBAIJAN ANDARMENIA IS MAKINGHEADLINES AGAINAFTER VIOLENCEERUPTED BETWEENTHE TWOCOUNTRIES...IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTERSTEPHANIE GARIBAYSPOKE WITH ANARMENIAN REFUGEEHERE IN TWIN FALLSABOUT HOW THISONGOINGCONFLICT.WHICHFORCED HER ANDHER FAMILY TO FLEETHEIR COUNTRY...ISAFFECTING THEMTODAY."WHEN IT COMESDOWN TO IT YOUHAVE AZERBAIJAN,WHICH IS NOTSUPPORTING THATREGION AND THEARMENIANS THATARE SUPPORTINGTHAT REGION, THEYWOULD LIKE TOHAVE THEIRFREEDOM, THEY SEETHEMSELVES AS ANINDEPENDENT STATE,BUT THE UN DOESNOT SEE THEM AS ANINDEPENDENTSTATE."THIS IS JUST A PARTOF THE REASON WHYTHE ONGOINGBATTLE BETWEENAZERBAIJAN ANDARMENIA HASCONTINUED FORDECADES...BUT FORONE ARMENIANREFUGEE HERE INTWIN FALLS SHESAYS THE ISSUE FORHER AND HER FAMILYIS MORE THAN JUSTPOLITICS"TRULY THIS IS ANEXISTENTIAL BATTLETHAT THE PEOPLE OFARTSAKH HAVE TOFACE BECAUSE THEALTERNATIVE TODEFENDINGTHEMSELVES ANDTHEIR LANDS ANDTHEIR BORDERS ISGENOCIDE."LIYAH AND HERFAMILY MOVED TOIDAHO AS REFUGEESBACK IN 1992...AFTERFLEEING THEIRCOUNTRY...AZERBAIJAN..BECAUSE OF THECONFLICT BETWEENTHE TWOCOUNTRIES...WHICHAT ONE POINT LEFTTHEM HOMELESS"MY EARLIESTMEMORY OF THECONFLICTESCALATINGREGARDING THETERRITORY OFARTSAKH IS WHEN IWAS A CHILD ANDAZERBAIJAN BEGANTO PROVOKEINDEGINEOUSARMENIANTERRITORY AND THEOCCUPANTS THERETO OCCUPY ANDWAGE WAR AGAINSTTHEM."SHE SAYS THECONFLICT HASAFFECTED HERFAMILY BACK INARMENIA...HER 18-YEAR OLD NEPHEWWAS RECENTLYRECRUITED TO THEARMY TO FIGHT INTHIS ONGOINGBATTLE"WAKING UP TO AWAR...WHEN YOU'REALSO FACING APANDEMIC ISHORRIFYING, FOR USFOR THE ARMENIANDIASPORA AROUNDTHE WORLD AND FORUS HERE IN IDAHO.IT'S VERY DIFFICULTTO NOT BE ABLE TOCARE FOR OURLOVED ONES ORKEEP THEM SAFE."AS THE IDAHO CHAIROF THE ARMENIANNATIONALCOMMITTEE OFAMERICA...LIYAHUSES HER PLATFORMTO SPEAK ABOUTTHISISSUE...ESPECIALLYLAST YEAR AFTERBEING INVITED TOCONGRESS TOPRESENT HERBOOK...LIMINAL...THESTORY ABOUT HERFAMILY'S JOURNEY"BEING ANADVOCATE ANDSPEAKING TO OURREPRESENTATIVESAND SHARING MYTRUE LIFETESTIMONY OFSURVIVINGGENOCIDE WITH OURFAMILY, I THINK ITREALLY HELPED OUREPRESENTATIVESUNDERSTAND THATTHERE'S TRUECONSEQUENCEWHERE THESEFOREIGN DOLLARSGO."LIYAH AND JUSTINSAY THE BEST THINGFOR AMERICANS TODO RIGHT NOW IS TOSTAY INFORMED"WE WANT TO LIVE INPEACE. ARMENIAWANTS PEACE."IN TWIN FALLS IMSTEPHANIE GARIBAYIDAHO NEWS 6