Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Many register to vote just before Tuesday deadline

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Many register to vote just before Tuesday deadline

Many register to vote just before Tuesday deadline

Monday, October 5 is the last day to register to vote for the November General Election in Tennessee and Kentucky.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

UGHSKS

glo⁷ RT @KaleighRogers: Today is the last day to register to vote in many states (but not all!) We put together this guide to help you with all… 9 minutes ago

pdhopson

Pam Hopson RT @TheKingCenter: GEORGIA RESIDENTS: TODAY, OCTOBER 5, is your VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE. Let’s get it done. #Voting is one way among… 40 minutes ago

mlayshan

princess @realDonaldTrump @vp Shock to know that if you have driver license, you can vote! The problem is many illegals are… https://t.co/JPl5naJ3Ea 1 hour ago

RDMetcalfe

Robert Metcalfe Just watched a volunteer at the TOTV campaign. Looks like an effective campaign with thousands of volunteers each g… https://t.co/xS59US8q9U 1 hour ago

JasperSAAC

ManhattanCollegeSAAC RT @GoJaspers: The @Jaspers_Track men and @JaspersBaseball coming in with 100% voter registration! There are just a few days left to regis… 2 hours ago

WandeRNGShepard

Wandering-Shepard RT @Trey_Explainer: It’s the last day to register to vote in many states in the US. Regardless of how pessimistic you are, please vote if y… 2 hours ago

memommy68

me mommy @pam_sands My question is just how many times are you going to vote? Did you register your dog or cat? How can peop… https://t.co/De4nODKEX3 3 hours ago

_Just_Katherine

𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 RT @BarackObama: States across the country have voter registration deadlines coming up––and many of them are today. Do your part to protect… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voter Registration Surging Ahead Of November Election [Video]

Voter Registration Surging Ahead Of November Election

CBS4's Joan Murray reports people on fire to register at the deadline.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:23Published
Florida's deadline to register to vote Monday, Oct. 5 [Video]

Florida's deadline to register to vote Monday, Oct. 5

Are you registered to vote?

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:43Published
New York City Church Communities Teaming Up To Register Voters Before Oct. 9 Deadline [Video]

New York City Church Communities Teaming Up To Register Voters Before Oct. 9 Deadline

Some historic churches in New York City are teaming up to get people registered to vote. Next Friday, Oct. 9, is the final day to register; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published