New Anderson company to bring dozens of jobs to Shasta Co.

In anderson -- the new u-s offsite project facility broke ground... the company plans to bring in dozens of jobs technology and construction jobs to shasta county.

The "u-s offsite" building will serve as an off- site construction plant.

The factory will then ship modules of pre- fab homes to various cities up and down the wet coast.

Trt:14 steve beaumont coo of us off- site what we're doing here is we have a real heart to credit culture where we encourage people who are really skilled with their hands and different skill levels, that may have been forgotten in the past, that we have reinvented some of that for people out there and really set up the next generation the building is expected to be complete by summer 20-21.