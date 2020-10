Theresa Caputo: I thought I was going to have an empty nest in 2020 Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:32s - Published 4 days ago Theresa Caputo: I thought I was going to have an empty nest in 2020 Theresa Caputo's quarantine is going differently than expected without a full nest and a wedding, but she couldn't be any happier. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gina Lawriw Theresa Caputo: I thought I was going to have an empty nest in 2020 https://t.co/FpOOSgbhat via @pagesix 4 days ago Darbles_marbles What you didnt see this coming? https://t.co/GnQyWXuaS3 1 week ago