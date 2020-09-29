Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday deadline to register to vote

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Monday deadline to register to vote
Mail ballots go out Wednesday

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Redknapp tips Man United to sign 20-year-old before Monday’s deadline

Jamie Redknapp reckons Manchester United will get a deal over the line for Borussia Dortmund winger...
The Sport Review - Published

Wolves 'start negotiations' over Pepe transfer ahead of deadline

Wolves 'start negotiations' over Pepe transfer ahead of deadline Wolves transfer news - Gremio winger Pepe continues to be linked with a move to Molineux ahead of...
Walsall Advertiser - Published

Real boss Zidane approves Jovic loan

Real Madrid are set to send Luka Jovic out on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21, according to AS,...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

olayhemmie

Layemi RT @ABC: Monday, October 5th is the voter registration deadline for: -Arizona -Arkansas -Florida -Georgia -Indiana -Kentucky -Mississippi -… 48 seconds ago

BeJEllis_

Jacob Ellis RT @pellwilso: Twyla wishes you a very productive Monday and wants you to know that today is the deadline to register to vote in Indiana! ✨… 4 minutes ago

Catenigma

Catenigma 🌱 RT @SenSherrodBrown: MONDAY is the deadline to register to vote in Ohio. Spread the word and share the information below 👇 it’s not too la… 16 minutes ago

Surf_Rescue_Vet

Scott RT @AZGOP: 🗳 The deadline to register to vote in Arizona is midnight tonight, Monday, Oct. 5! Register here ➡️ https://t.co/uUkwrU94dE 🇺🇸… 18 minutes ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando WEBSITE OUTAGE: If you had trouble registering to vote on Monday, you weren't alone. An outage shut the website dow… https://t.co/nTLE4dk8QP 23 minutes ago

NewsNiamhLarkin

Niamh Larkin RT @FloridaFocusUSF: Tonight on Florida Focus, FL citizens are urged to register to vote as deadline looms, President Trump COVID antibody… 28 minutes ago

Tildys

melissa longanecker RT @lucymcbath: Today is the last day to register to vote in Georgia. With an election as pivotal as this, every vote counts. Take a mome… 29 minutes ago

pdazzleliscious

PĐazzlė Ðï§§êñ† RT @HelenArmstrong5: * URGENT * TODAY - Monday October 5th is the DEADLINE to REGISTER to VOTE in AZ FL GA IN KY LA MS NM OH SC TN TX If… 31 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Many register to vote just before Tuesday deadline [Video]

Many register to vote just before Tuesday deadline

Monday, October 5 is the last day to register to vote for the November General Election in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:40Published
Florida's deadline to register to vote Monday, Oct. 5 [Video]

Florida's deadline to register to vote Monday, Oct. 5

You have until 6 p.m. Monday to register to vote in person, and 11:59 p.m. to register online. Story: https://wfts.tv/3iuuruo

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published
Barcelona interested in Man City's Garcia [Video]

Barcelona interested in Man City's Garcia

Pep Guardiola says a deal between Barcelona and Manchester City for defender Eric Garcia could be agreed before Monday's Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:19Published