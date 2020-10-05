Family of nine-year-old girl killed in Sacramento drive-by shooting speaks out
Amber Leslie Brent says her family and her entire neighborhood is devastated by the senseless killing of her granddaughter, Kay-Kay Brent.
Family of 9-year-old girl killed in Sacramento drive-by shooting speaks outDoug Johnson reports
Families, Friends Mourn Loss Of Young Child, Teen Killed In Different Sacramento ShootingsA 9-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting in Del Paso Heights and a 17-year-old boy was killed in a separate shooting in Sacramento on the same day.
