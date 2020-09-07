Global  
 

Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s
Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice

Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions.

Under the restrictions of level three, only sixvisitors from one household would be allowed to visit another household.

Thestricter measures include a ban on indoor social gatherings, a requirement forpubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, and a limit on travel in andout of the county for only work, education and essential purposes.


Republic of Ireland's Euro hopes ended by shootout defeat

 The Republic of Ireland are punished for missed chances as they are beaten on penalties in the Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia.
BBC News

Euro 2020 futures & bragging rights - a key day for the Home Nations

 Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Repubic of Ireland all fight for Euro 2020 qualification, while England face Wales in a friendly.
BBC News

Coronavirus: 'Act now to prevent lockdown', Irish PM warns

 Micheál Martin announced the Republic of Ireland will move to level three restrictions from Wednesday.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Highest level restrictions recommended in Republic of Ireland

 Public health experts say the highest level of restriction is needed across the Republic of Ireland.
BBC News

Two games moved as Titans have 23rd positive Covid case

 The NFL reschedules two fixtures because of positive Covid-19 tests at franchises in the league.
BBC News

China joins COVAX alliance for global distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines

 China has officially joined the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, ending speculation..
WorldNews

White House doc says Trump can do public events from Saturday

 Donald Trump will be able to return to public events from Saturday, his doctor announced late on Thursday, saying the United States president’s condition after..
WorldNews

Visors ‘do not protect people in any significant way’ – State virologist

 People who wear face visors instead of masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 may be putting themselves at greater risk from the illness with older people..
WorldNews
Coronavirus restrictions tightened in Dublin [Video]

Coronavirus restrictions tightened in Dublin

The Irish Government has announced plans to tighten its coronavirusrestrictions in Dublin. Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned that withoutfurther action there was a very real threat that Dublin could return to theworst days of the crisis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Migrant crisis: EU chief set to unveil new policy to replace Dublin asylum rule [Video]

Migrant crisis: EU chief set to unveil new policy to replace Dublin asylum rule

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:41Published
Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland [Video]

Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland

Stephen Kenny was left ruing his side’s lack of match sharpness and finishingtouch as the Republic of Ireland fell to the first defeat of his reign asmanager. Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Finland in the Nations League marked adisappointing return of international football to Dublin after coronaviruslockdown. The defeat, in front of a near-empty Aviva Stadium, came at thehands of Fredrik Jensen who fired a second-half winner from close range just18 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

