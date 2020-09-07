Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions.
Under the restrictions of level three, only sixvisitors from one household would be allowed to visit another household.
Thestricter measures include a ban on indoor social gatherings, a requirement forpubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, and a limit on travel in andout of the county for only work, education and essential purposes.