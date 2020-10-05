Global  
 

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19.

He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White Housewithout a protective mask.

He said he had learnt one thing about the virus forcertain: "don't let it dominate you, don't be afraid of it."


Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID [Video]

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published

Republicans pledge no delay in confirming Trump's Supreme Court pick

 Shuttered by Covid-19 infections, the Republican-led Senate is refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court. They are..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Video of Trump's 'laboured breathing' causes concern

 When Donald Trump climbed the White House steps to wave to crowds and make an official video statement he boldly questioned whether he was "immune" to Covid-19,..
New Zealand Herald

Analysis: With Covid-19 diagnosis, Trump says 'I get it.' He doesn't

 Now that he has contracted Covid-19, United States President Donald Trump says he does "get it".That revelation comes seven months — and almost 210,000..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment [Video]

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Trump back at the White House, but "may not be entirely out of the woods yet"

 President Trump left Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Monday night, and returned to the White House as he continues treatment for COVID-19. CBSN political..
CBS News

President Trump Appears To Have Trouble Breathing

 President Trump is having trouble breathing ... and he's trying like hell not to show it. Check out this video of Trump climbing a set of stairs at the White..
TMZ.com

Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice [Video]

Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions. Under the restrictions of level three, only sixvisitors from one household would be allowed to visit another household. Thestricter measures include a ban on indoor social gatherings, a requirement forpubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, and a limit on travel in andout of the county for only work, education and essential purposes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Donald Trump Leaves Hospital, Removes Mask for White House Photo Op

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has arrived back at the White House after leaving...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


'Don't be afraid of Covid.' Trump returns to White House after three-day hospitalization

White House aides were eager for the images of Trump triumphantly returning home. But the scene also...
Delawareonline - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask United States President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House today after leaving...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



StevenBeschloss

Steven Beschloss RT @StevenBeschloss: Sick with Covid. Highly contagious with this deadly virus. And Donald Trump returns to the White House and takes off h… 4 seconds ago

TonyAshdown

Tony Ashdown - Realtor RT @WiseAsASerpent: No words. Trump returns to White House looking to capture a Mussolini moment on video before entering the building with… 25 seconds ago

sase_lori

Oregal Before pale, after orange. Donald Trump Returns to White House, Removes Face Mask for Photo Op - Newsweek https://t.co/VUJyoT1lfF 37 seconds ago

WilliamVecchio

Will Olds: I shoulda majored in Kafka! RT @BigJoeBastardi: Trump Returns to the White House: Don‘t Let Coronavirus Dominate You https://t.co/kcYd78SOeb via @BreitbartNews Leade… 52 seconds ago

realFrankBrino

Frank Brino 🇺🇸 Donald Trump Returns to the White House: Don’t Let Coronavirus Dominate You https://t.co/UaYRB08R8W 1 minute ago

thecloudwalker9

John Walcott Donald Trump Returns to White House, Removes Face Mask for Photo Op https://t.co/kGCwONyqw2 😂🤣 I Have no words for… https://t.co/vybj5RbUIl 1 minute ago

vtbirkenstock

Veronica Birkenstock Donald Trump Returns to the White House: Don’t Let Coronavirus Dominate You - he has lead the charge in developing… https://t.co/tT7c9ZGifk 1 minute ago

RutkaBrenda

Brenda Rutka 'I feel good,' says Donald Trump as he returns to the White House https://t.co/pKPZrUONLU via @YouTube 2 minutes ago


Tucson clinic part of trial for Pres. Trump's treatment [Video]

Tucson clinic part of trial for Pres. Trump's treatment

A Tucson clinic is part of the clinical trial for Regeneron's monoclonal antibody cocktail, the drug used to treat President Donald Trump after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:58Published
Missouri lawmakers say they aren’t surprised Gov. Parson, President Trump tested positive for COVID [Video]

Missouri lawmakers say they aren’t surprised Gov. Parson, President Trump tested positive for COVID

President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 nearly ten days after Gov. Mike Parson and his wife tested positive for the virus.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:58Published
Kellyanne Conway’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed by Her Daughter on TikTok [Video]

Kellyanne Conway’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed by Her Daughter on TikTok

Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed by daughter, Claudia. Kellyanne was at the SCOTUS nomination that is assumed to be the super..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 03:35Published