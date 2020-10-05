Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19.

He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White Housewithout a protective mask.

He said he had learnt one thing about the virus forcertain: "don't let it dominate you, don't be afraid of it."