US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19.
He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White Housewithout a protective mask.
He said he had learnt one thing about the virus forcertain: "don't let it dominate you, don't be afraid of it."
*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions. Under the restrictions of level three, only sixvisitors from one household would be allowed to visit another household. Thestricter measures include a ban on indoor social gatherings, a requirement forpubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, and a limit on travel in andout of the county for only work, education and essential purposes.
