Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hispanic voters divided on Trump-Biden

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Hispanic voters divided on Trump-Biden

Hispanic voters divided on Trump-Biden

In Miami’s Little Havana, there is division among voters over the race for president.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Denver bishops ask Hispanic voters to support 22-week abortion ban

CNA Staff, Sep 29, 2020 / 12:14 am (CNA).- The bishops of the Archdiocese of Denver are calling on...
CNA - Published

How voting has changed in the Hispanic community and what Latinos are looking for from the 2020 candidates

CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas joined CBSN to give insight on how the Hispanic community in...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Latino voters share key issues for 2020 election, but different experiences, preferred candidates [Video]

Latino voters share key issues for 2020 election, but different experiences, preferred candidates

The "Latino vote" is a significant one in the country and Northeast Ohio, and while they generally place importance on the same issues, the varied experiences and politics among this group means they..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:25Published
WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm [Video]

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm

[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:42Published
Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters [Video]

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:12Published