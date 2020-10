Monday is the last day to register to vote in Arizona



Monday is the last day to register to vote in Arizona Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:49 Published 14 hours ago

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal



Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:23 Published on September 8, 2020