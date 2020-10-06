HS B SOC Class 3A Sectional Quarterfinals: Jasper and Castle Advance

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

Amazing.

It's postseason time on the pitch.

We begin in the class 3a boys sectional..

Jasper taking on reitz.

7th minute..

The first shot is a no go... anthony menjivar is there to put the rebound through.

Jasper draws first blood.

Less than three minutes later..

Reitz swings back... jaxon mccullough with the touch pass to cole hopkins..

The captain finishes it off and we are even.

Jasper not rattled though..

With 5 to play..

Menjivar rips one from outside the 18..

And that ends up being the game winner.

Jasper wins 2-1.

The wildcats will take on the winner of this one.

Castle versus harrison.

25th minute..

Knights with a free kick.

Harrison keeper robert white skies to make the save... we are still scoreless.

33rd minute..

It's off to the races for jackson mitchell..

The junior beating everyone and he isn't going to miss from that close..

Knights take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Second half... castle sharing the wealth... xavier scott to ryker kotmel.

Castle adds on and they never look back knights win 3-0.

Castle will take