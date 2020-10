A Lancaster woman who fought COVID-19 for weeks unsure if she would survive was disheartened to see President Trump’s tweets about his diagnosis.



Tweets about this R Smith RT @CBSDFW: A Lancaster woman who fought COVID-19 for weeks unsure if she would survive was disheartened to see President Trump’s tweets to… 1 minute ago CBSDFW A Lancaster woman who fought COVID-19 for weeks unsure if she would survive was disheartened to see President Trump… https://t.co/kiihMUqfWS 1 hour ago