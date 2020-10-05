Peaceful Gathering, Vigil Held In Memory Of Jonathan Price
Hundreds gathered and walked in unity demanding answers after Jonathan Price was allegedly slain by a police officer.
Wolfe City Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Shooting Of ‘Hometown Hero’ Jonathan PriceA call for justice is getting louder in the Hunt County town of Wolfe City where a beloved citizen named Jonathan Price was shot and allegedly killed by a police officer.
Family Speaks Out After Officer Involved Shooting in Wolfe City, TX Leaves Jonathan Price Dead
Jonathan Price's death in police shooting is 'act of racism,' ex-MLB player says