Top 20 Most Toxic Video Game Communities Ever

We know not EVERYONE in these gaming communities acts terribly, but the issues have become so rampant that they've found themselves here.

For this list, we're looking at several communities that have been infected by the most venomous of players.

Our countdown includes “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” (2020), “Team Fortress 2” (2007), “Super Smash Bros.” series (1999-), “Overwatch” (2016), “Call of Duty” series (2003-) and more!




