Mississippi State flat in loss to Arkansas
Mississippi State flat in loss to Arkansas
After taking down the reigning national champion LSU to kick off the 2020 season, Mississippi State was in for a trap game against Arkansas.
Alabama.- - after taking down reigning- national champion l-s-u to- kick off the 20-20 season...- mississippi state was in for a- trap- game, against arkansas.
- turnovers tell most of the- story... with the bulldogs- losing- that battle, 4-2... as they fel- short of a second-half- comeback... in their 21-14 loss- to the razorbacks.- in fact... it was d'iberville - alum jaden walley that fumbled - fair catch punt... late in the- fourth quarter... to go - along with three k-j costello - picks.- - "it's one of those things that- as a coach- you fear all week that there- might be a letdown and you try- to deliver the message, - try to deliver the message.
We- failed to do that so that's our- fault and anytime - you're trying to reach a group,- you're trying to try as many- ways as you can, and- obviously, we needed to figure- out a better one."- - - - next up for mississippi stae...- is a road game