Mississippi State flat in loss to Arkansas

After taking down the reigning national champion LSU to kick off the 2020 season, Mississippi State was in for a trap game against Arkansas.

- turnovers tell most of the- story... with the bulldogs- losing- that battle, 4-2... as they fel- short of a second-half- comeback... in their 21-14 loss- to the razorbacks.- in fact... it was d'iberville - alum jaden walley that fumbled - fair catch punt... late in the- fourth quarter... to go - along with three k-j costello - picks.- - "it's one of those things that- as a coach- you fear all week that there- might be a letdown and you try- to deliver the message, - try to deliver the message.

We- failed to do that so that's our- fault and anytime - you're trying to reach a group,- you're trying to try as many- ways as you can, and- obviously, we needed to figure- out a better one."- - - - next up for mississippi stae...- is a road game