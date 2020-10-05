Global  
 

City Council votes to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, rename the Columbus Obelisk

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:18s - Published
On Monday, Baltimore City joined cities from around the country to change the name of Columbus Day.


