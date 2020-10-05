City Council votes to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, rename the Columbus Obelisk
On Monday, Baltimore City joined cities from around the country to change the name of Columbus Day.
Baltimore City Council Approves Renaming Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' DayThe Baltimore City Council passed a bill Monday that would change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.
