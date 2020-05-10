Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-5-20

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Delta 10-5-20
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Monday 7 pm Tropical Update: Hurricane Delta forms, Louisiana remains in the cone

Hurricane Delta formed Monday, less than a day after becoming a tropical storm in the Caribbean sea....
Upworthy - Published

Hurricane Delta? New tropical depression is 'strengthening' and could make landfall in Gulf Coast this week, forecasters say

The newly formed tropical depression, which would be named Delta, could become the 25th named storm...
Upworthy - Published

'Prepare for a potential hurricane': Tropical Storm Delta strengthens, heads for Gulf Coast

Newly formed Tropical Storm Delta could make landfall as a hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking The Tropics 10-5-20 [Video]

Tracking The Tropics 10-5-20

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisories for Tropical Storm Gamma and Delta.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published
Tracking The Tropics: 5 P.M. Monday Update On Delta [Video]

Tracking The Tropics: 5 P.M. Monday Update On Delta

Tracking The Tropics: 5 P.M. Monday Update On Delta

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:54Published
Tropical Storm Delta breaks record as it moves toward Gulf Coast, could become hurricane [Video]

Tropical Storm Delta breaks record as it moves toward Gulf Coast, could become hurricane

Newly formed Tropical Storm Delta could make landfall as a hurricane in the northern Gulf Coast later this week.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:30Published