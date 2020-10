Related videos from verified sources Postponed Chiefs-Patriots game frustrates some fans



With the Chiefs-Patriots game postponed to Monday night due to positive COVID-19 tests, not everyone who bought a ticket can now attend the big game. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:56 Published 1 day ago Another round of COVID-19 testing for Chiefs and Patriots players



Negative test results needed before Chiefs-Patriots game is rescheduled Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago Out-of-state Chiefs fans stuck in limbo



Chiefs fans are reacting to news of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots being postponed. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:57 Published 2 days ago