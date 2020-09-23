Chicago's Ruth's Chris Steak House Closing Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 day ago Chicago's Ruth's Chris Steak House Closing The latest Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act report said Ruth’s Chris Steak House in River North will be closing for good. 0

