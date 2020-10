Kevin Sumlin tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 minutes ago

Kevin Sumlin walks out onto Arizona Stadium before a home football game

COVID-19.

SUMLIN IS 56 YEARSOLD.

HES ENTERING HIS THIRDSEASON AS THE WILDCATSFOOTBALL COACH.

HERES PART OFHIS STATEMENT.

FS MY FAMILYAND I HAVE BEEN AGGRESSIVE INOUR EFFORTS TO REMAIN SAFE ANDHEALTHY THROUGHOUT THE PASTSEVEN MONTHS.

MY POSITIVE TESTRESULT, WHILE A SHOCK, IS ASTARK REMINDER OF HOW WE MUSTALL REMAIN VIGILANT IN OURFOCUS ON HAND WASHING,PHYSICAL DISTANCING, AND FACECOVERINGS.

I AM FEELING WELLAND WILL BE ENGAGED IN OURRAMP-UP ACTIVITIES ON AVIRTUAL BASIS UNTIL I COMPLETETHE ISOLATION PROTOCOL.

VO THEWILDCATS ARE SET TO BEGIN FALLCAMP ON FRIDAY.

THEIR SCHEDULEBEGINS NOVEMBER 7TH AT UTAH.SUMLIN IS ONE OF SEVERAL HEADCOACHES WHO HAVE TESTED