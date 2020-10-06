|
|
|
Denver7 News 10 PM | Monday, October 5
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 12:10s - Published
Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 10 PM | Monday, October 5.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump: ‘Don’t Be Afraid Of COVID’
President Donald Trump urged Americans Monday not to be afraid of COVID-19 -- but his doctors warned he doesn't have a clean bill of health yet, reports Amelia Santaniello (1:53).WCCO 4 News At 10 -..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:53Published
|
|
ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories
News headlines for Monday, October 5, 2020 from ABC 10News
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 12:54Published
|