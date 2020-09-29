Global  
 

Azerbaijan and Armenia conflict

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Turkey sends ISIS commander, Syrian rebels to aid Azerbaijan in Armenia conflict: reports

Reports say that hundreds of Syrian Islamic rebel fighters, including a high-ranking Islamic State...
Christian Post - Published Also reported by •HNGN


Azerbaijan and Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Tuesday of firing directly into each other's territory...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •DNAZee NewsVOA News


Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan says Armenia targets second city of Ganja

Fighting has intensified in the South Caucasus, with Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanging fresh rocket...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •DNA



frhtyldzz

Ferhat Yıldız 🏁🏎🌲🐺☀️🌈🌙 RT @EldarTaghizada: #CNN: Russia is the only country able to stop the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Will it step up and do so? https://t.co/… 46 seconds ago

EnsGDT

asocially distant RT @NBCLA: Watch Live: Dozens of pro-Armenia demonstrators are gathered near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Western Avenue in G… 1 minute ago

Shilpa0226

Shilpa RT @nowthisnews: Hundreds of people attended pro-Armenia demonstrations across LA on Sunday to pressure the media & U.S. leaders to devote… 1 minute ago

TheDeadDistrict

The Dead District Azerbaijan Army's Rafael Spike ER ATGM in Karabakh conflict. #spike #Israel #Azerbaijan #Armenia #Karabagh https://t.co/EahKa7DNq8 1 minute ago

mskenderian

Michael Skenderian RT @PolGeoNow: First edition of PolGeoNow's map of control in the #NagornoKarabakh conflict involving #Azerbaijan and #Armenia! Now with ma… 2 minutes ago

mel75801

Κονταξή Μελίνα RT @Joyce_Karam: NEW: #Canada Suspends Weapons Sales to #Turkey for role in Armenia - Azerbaijan conflict. Suspension followed Video of Ca… 2 minutes ago

Digenes_Akrites

Διγενῆς ֎ Ἀκρίτης RT @ASBMilitary: Update on #Armenia/#Azerbaijan Oct 5/ The conflict’s intensity has decreased over the last 24h. Azerbaijan has not emp… 2 minutes ago

HHDSays

HHD @The_P0WER @AnaKasparian I said “ they rely on help from...”, not they are getting help/support. They were hoping h… https://t.co/ViEqBs3xDA 2 minutes ago


How the ongoing battle between Azerbaijan and Armenia is affecting one refugee in Twin Falls [Video]

How the ongoing battle between Azerbaijan and Armenia is affecting one refugee in Twin Falls

The battle between the two countries has continued for decades, but for one Armenian refugee in Twin Falls, the ongoing conflict is more than just politics for her and her family.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:52Published
LA Joins Growing Outcry Condemning Deadly Azerbaijan-Armenian Conflict [Video]

LA Joins Growing Outcry Condemning Deadly Azerbaijan-Armenian Conflict

Local and federal officials gathered on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall Monday to denounce the violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:13Published
Azerbaijan and Armenia Conflict [Video]

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:58Published