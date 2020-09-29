Azerbaijan and Armenia conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Tuesday of firing directly into each other's territory...

HHD @The_P0WER @AnaKasparian I said “ they rely on help from...”, not they are getting help/support. They were hoping h… https://t.co/ViEqBs3xDA 2 minutes ago

Διγενῆς ֎ Ἀκρίτης RT @ASBMilitary : Update on #Armenia / #Azerbaijan Oct 5/ The conflict’s intensity has decreased over the last 24h. Azerbaijan has not emp… 2 minutes ago

Κονταξή Μελίνα RT @Joyce_Karam : NEW: #Canada Suspends Weapons Sales to #Turkey for role in Armenia - Azerbaijan conflict. Suspension followed Video of Ca… 2 minutes ago

Michael Skenderian RT @PolGeoNow : First edition of PolGeoNow's map of control in the #NagornoKarabakh conflict involving #Azerbaijan and #Armenia ! Now with ma… 2 minutes ago

Shilpa RT @nowthisnews : Hundreds of people attended pro-Armenia demonstrations across LA on Sunday to pressure the media & U.S. leaders to devote… 1 minute ago

asocially distant RT @NBCLA : Watch Live: Dozens of pro-Armenia demonstrators are gathered near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Western Avenue in G… 1 minute ago

Ferhat Yıldız 🏁🏎🌲🐺☀️🌈🌙 RT @EldarTaghizada : #CNN : Russia is the only country able to stop the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Will it step up and do so? https://t.co/… 46 seconds ago