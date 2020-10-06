Global  
 

Elderly Couples Displays Juggling Skills

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:23s - Published
This elderly couple displayed their juggling skills.

They magnificently juggled rings of different shapes, juggling clubs and balls.

The talented coupled showcased their talent successfully via their tricks.

*The underlying music rights are not available for license.

For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).


