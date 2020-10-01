New senior care center opening in Las vegas

Global  
 

Partners in Primary Care is gearing up to open the doors of its new senior care center.

It's set to open this Wednesday on Fremont Street.

Officials say it's one of eight centers they are opening in the Las Vegas area.

The centers will provide one-stop health care for Las Vegas seniors which will allow for longer visits, on-site pharmacies, and meetings with specialists.

