2021 Range Rover Velar P400e PHEV Interior Design

The Range Rover Velar is now even more desirable, sustainable and intelligent with the introduction of an electric plug-in hybrid option, advanced new infotainment technology and elegant new design features.

The mid-size luxury SUV, which sits between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the family line-up, offers customers the perfect balance of design and technology – now with electric power.

The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid offers a smooth and refined drive, producing a combined 404PS and 640Nm of torque from its 300PS petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, with an impressive 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds).

A 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery, located under the boot floor, can be charged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes†† using a fast DC charge point, or 1 hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wallbox.

With zero tailpipe emissions in electric mode, an impressive real-world all-electric range of 53km (33 miles), fuel economy of up to 2.2 litres/100km (130.2mpg) and CO2 emissions from just 49g/km, the Range Rover Velar is now even more sustainable by design.