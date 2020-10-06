Ferrari - A Formula 1 kind of Wednesday

This was a day to remember for Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott and Mick Schumacher at the Fiorano track.

The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students each had a run behind the wheel of a 2018 Ferrari SF71H to experience driving a Formula 1 car as part of the #RoadToF1 programme.

Mick and Callum are scheduled to take part in the first free practice session for the Eifel Grand Prix on 9 October, with Alfa Romeo Racing and Haas F1 Team respectively, and Robert will make his Friday debut on 11 December at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.