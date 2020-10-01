Global  
 

Armenians protest in Los Angeles demanding international media coverage as Azerbaijan, Turkey and Syrian jihadists attack Nagorn

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Hundreds of people gathered October 4 to protest in Los Angeles in support of Armenia, which is being attacked by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Syrian jihadists in the Caucuses overseas over the last week.

Video posted on social media by @lilystepanyan and @sashverniss show the protesters waving flags and chanting together calling for international news coverage in front of CNN headquarters.

On Saturday, protesters shut down the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

Los Angeles has one of the world's largest Armenian communities outside of the actual country.




