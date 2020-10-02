Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

President Donald Trump left the military hospital where he has been receivingtreatment for Covid-19, immediately igniting a new controversy by declaringthat despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that haskilled more than 210,000 Americans so far.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid. Watch the full video for more.
Covid-19 surge in people under 40. PIL in SC over Hathras probe. It's that time of 'Air' again, farms are on fire. And Asteroid, the size of a Boeing 747, to pass the Earth on Wednesday. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
