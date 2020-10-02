Global  
 

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

President Donald Trump left the military hospital where he has been receivingtreatment for Covid-19, immediately igniting a new controversy by declaringthat despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that haskilled more than 210,000 Americans so far.


US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's virus danger period is still ahead of him

 ANALYSIS Four days.That is how long it has been since Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and started to suffer from symptoms, according to the..
New Zealand Herald
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:34Published

'Maybe I'm immune:' Trump returns to White House

'Maybe I'm immune:' Trump returns to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday (October 5), and posted a video message on social media soon afterwards.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Active cases only 13.75% of total Covid-19 caseload

 India's 9,19,023 active cases of Covid-19 constitute "merely" 13.75 per cent of the total caseload as on date and the country continues to report a steadily..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19: India reports 61,267 fresh cases, lowest daily spike since August

 Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate is 84.34 per cent in India which is less that Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while US that tops..
DNA

Cinema halls to reopen Oct 15 onwards with 50% capacity, one-seat distance: Javadekar

 After seven months of shut down due to Covid-19, cinema halls will reopen on October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers,..
IndiaTimes
EJ Espresso: PIL in SC over Hathras probe; farm fires in Punjab

EJ Espresso: PIL in SC over Hathras probe; farm fires in Punjab

Covid-19 surge in people under 40. PIL in SC over Hathras probe. It's that time of 'Air' again, farms are on fire. And Asteroid, the size of a Boeing 747, to pass the Earth on Wednesday. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:49Published

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published

From COVID-19 to voting: Trump is nation's single largest spreader of disinformation, studies say

 Trump's posts telling Americans not to fear COVID-19 are being called "public health misinformation" and causing alarm in the medical community.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Trump Leaves Hospital, Minimizing Virus and Urging Americans ‘Not to Let It Dominate Your Life’

 The president appeared eager to be back at the White House and dispel any questions about his capacity after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, despite..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital

Trump, 77, looked healthy. Showing his fitness, Trump in an unusual decision climbed up the South...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •FT.comMid-Day


Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask United States President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House today after leaving...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Timeline of Trump’s Covid diagnosis – from tweet revelation to hospital stay

US President Donald Trump is to spend a “few days” at a military hospital after testing positive...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Trump says: Do not let the virus control your lives | Oneindia News

Trump says: Do not let the virus control your lives | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus for 3 days has now returned to the White House. He is continuing his recovery at home and physical access to the President will be..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
President Trump back in the White House

President Trump back in the White House

President Trump back in the White House1

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 04:30Published
Bay Area Medical Experts Weigh In On COVID-19 Outbreak At White House

Bay Area Medical Experts Weigh In On COVID-19 Outbreak At White House

The coronavirus outbreak at the White House and the now-infected President Trump's return home from the hospital raises questions on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. Allen Martin spoke with Bay Area..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published