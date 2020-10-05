Watch: IAF conducts air show rehearsal ahead of 88th anniversary

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted air drills and full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06.

Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performed a drill during the rehearsal of IAF Day parade.

Flares also fired by a fighter aircraft today during the rehearsal.

The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.