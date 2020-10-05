Watch: IAF conducts air show rehearsal ahead of 88th anniversary

Global  
 

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted air drills and full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06.

Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performed a drill during the rehearsal of IAF Day parade.

Flares also fired by a fighter aircraft today during the rehearsal.

The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.


IAF will evolve, ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and interests: RKS Bhadauria

 "I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances,"..
IAF demonstrated its operational capability: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

 In an address on the occasion of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on..
PM Modi greets IAF on its foundation day

 In a tweet on the Air Force Day, PM Modi lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving..
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action [Video]

IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action

The newly inducted Rafale jet has been put on display at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad during the full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade. The Air Force is set to celebrate its 88th anniversary on 8th October, 2020. The Rafale jets will also take part in the air display at the Hindon airbase. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in the year 1932 and a parade is also conducted which witnesses a scintillating air display including various aircraft. Along with the Rafale jets, paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also performed during the full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base. Watch the full video of the dress rehearsal more details.

IAF conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon Base ahead of 88th anniversary [Video]

IAF conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon Base ahead of 88th anniversary

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted full dress rehearsal and air drills at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also underwent full dress rehearsal. The newly-inducted Rafale fighters will be the main attraction of the parade this year. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.

